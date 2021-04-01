



April 01, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Touched to the port of Livorno rather than to La Spezia in the service Atlantic Mediterranean Express of the OOCL

The line is operated in collaboration with CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM

To half of the next month the company of navigation Orient Overseas Container Linens (OOCL) will replace the touched ones to the port of La Spezia with ports of call to the port of Livorno in the within of the service Atlantic Mediterranean Express (ATM1), realized in collaboration with CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM, that it connects the western Mediterranean with the coast oriental of the USA. The first touched to the Terminal Dock Tuscany (TDT) of the Leighorn port will happen on 16 May with portacontainer Chicago Express.

The spin of service ATM1 will carry out therefore ports of call to the ports of New York, Norfolk, Miami, Algeciras, Marseilles-Fos, Genoa, Livorno, Barcelona, Valencia, New York.