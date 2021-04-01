



April 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Agreement between the group Sapir and the Vesco Clays Italy

The harbour group Sapir of Ravenna has signed an agreement with the Vesco Clays Italy, branch Italian of the Vesco Ukrainian that is one of the world leaders in the production and export of clay, for handling of the clay in the port of Ravenna. The understanding by sea previews that once reached in the Italian port the coming clay from Ukraine, after storage and the first working of sminuzzatura, is shunted via truck and train to the enterprises of the emiliano ceramic comprensorio.

Sapir has remembered to have realized during the last few years important investments in order to optimize handling of the clay, between which new warehouses for storage, one of which will be destined in exclusive right to Vesco.