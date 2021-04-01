



April 01, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Project in order to support the creation of an area to control of emissions in the Mediterranean

It has taken the way, with the coordination of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern

To reduce the atmospheric pollution in the Mediterranean. The objective of project LIFE4MEDECA is this, financed in the within of the ban of program LIFE, Preparatory Projects of 2020 and coordinated from the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, that it will have lasted 3 years (2021-2023). The initiative involves beyond 50 stakeholder important of the field (public authorities and regolatorie, local companies of navigation, communities, industrial associations) to the aims of the realization of an area to atmospheric lowlands polluting emissions of in the Mediterranean (Emission Control Area ECA).

LIFE4MEDECA has 1,6 million euros guaranteed financings, as well as from program LIFE, also from the Italian Ministry of the Ecological Transition, from that French of the Sea, the Ministry of Infrastructures and the Management of the Sea of the Low Countries, let alone from the Spanish Ministry of Mobility and the Transports.

The activity plan previews studies to support of the economic, regolatorio and environmental impact deriving from the adoption of area ECA in the Mediterranean, holding opportunely account of the process of widening of this area to the Mediterranean Countries, regarding the agreements that in period 2021-2023 will be taken by the Countries interested in the within of the COP21.