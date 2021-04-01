



April 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To March record of starters for the harbour ones of the Agency for the Job of the Port of Trieste

From the 2016 today organic one of the ALPT it has grown from 110 to 200 units

The Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Orientale has announced that last month a new record of the number of turns worked for the harbour ones of the Agency for the Job of the Port of Trieste (ALPT is reached), being recorded 4,640 starters, 200 in more regarding the record last October. A new peak - it has found the agency - that is concrete sign of the good course of the port and the results of developed traffic and investment from the terminalistiche enterprises.

The president of the AdSP, Zeno D' Augustin, has expressed "satisfaction for this result, which took into consideration the historical conjuncture" and has thanked the harbour ones of the Agency "for their engagement to demonstration that art. the 17 are fundamental in order to face the traffics of the port of Trieste".

The authority has remembered that the ALPT has been born in 2016 on impulse of the AdSP, than for an experimental period of 12 months has stopped a majority participation, with the scope to supply harbour temporary job, and has evidenced that the organic one of the Agency has grown from 110 to 200 units, increase that is obvious sign of the resolution of the project.