



April 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Named two new responsibles of the departments of the MIMS

Sono Daniela Marchesi and Mauro Bonaretti

The Council of Ministers, on proposal of the minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has named two new responsibles of the departments of the Ministry. Draft of Daniela Marchesi, that it will coordinate the Department for the programming, the informative infrastructures of transport to net and systems, and of Mauro Bonaretti. that it will have the responsibility of the Department for transport and navigation.

Daniela Marchesi, already managing of search of the roles of the national Institute of statistics (ISTAT), has carried out various managing assignments near the Ministry of the Economy and Finances. She has been member of task force of technical support of the Cabin of Direction "the Italy Strategy" of the Presidency of the Council, instituted with the scope to coordinate the action of government in order to accelerate the investments publics in support of the economic development of the Country. In particular one has taken care of the investment plans public for the valorization of the street and railway nets, in order to upgrade the Water field and in order to face the idrogeologico dissesto.

Mauro Bonaretti, currently councilman of the State Audit Court, from 2015 to 2018 has covered the assignment of chief of staff of the minister of Infrastructures and the Transports. He has been general secretary of the Prime Minister's Office numerous and has to the assets institutional experiences in regional and national within, let alone in the organizational advising and the formation, mainly in the within of Public Administration. In 1998 it has Member States of the Commission of I reorder of the Ministry of Transportation for the reorganization of the central structure.

Both have covered university assignments of docenza and are authors of numerous banns.