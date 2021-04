April 2, 2021

Original news Port of Pozzallo, a new crane for the SER.M.I.

It will be delivered to May from the Konecranes

The SER.M.I. - International Marine services, society that work a terminal for containers in the port of Pozzallo, has ordered to the Konecranes the supply of a mobile crane Gottwald Model 6 that in will be taken in delivery the next May. The new means of raising will have the maximum ability to beyond 100 tons.