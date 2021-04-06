



April 6, 2021

Order of the value of beyond 1,5 billion dollars. It would be emitted by MSC

The Chinese navalmeccanico group Lowers Is Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has announced to have obtained a store clerk of the value record in the segment of the portacontainer. Draft of an order for the construction of 13 ships of the unitary ability to 16.000 teu and of the total value that for the first time exceeds 10 billion the yuan (1,52 billion dollars). According to shipbroker British Braemar ACM the order would be emitted by the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The 13 portacontenitori new from 16.000 teu will take part of a class of unit planned from Marine Design & Research Institute of China (MARIC) of group CSSC. Seven ships will be constructed by the yard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co. and six from the yard Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., both companies that take part of group CSSC. The new portacontainer, whose propulsion can be fed with liquified natural gas, will be long about 366 meters and wide 51 and will be equipped of scrubber for the discouragement of the polluting emissions.