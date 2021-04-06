



The interest expressions will have to be correspondents within on 30 July

The Greek Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), the bottom instituted with the objective to maximize the returns of Greece developing or selling the assets that are transferred it, has started the international contest for the privatization of the cretese port of Heraklion, procedure who preview the sale of a quota majority of the Heraklion Port Authority, pairs at least 67% of the capital. The contest procedure previews that the interest expressions can be correspondents within next the 30 July.

Heraklion is a multipurpose port in degrees to enliven all the types of goods let alone fleeting ships. In the 2019 harbour port of call it has enlivened 463 thousand tons of goods, with an increment of + 30.8% on the year precedence, and a traffic of the passengers of 314 thousand people (+25.6%).