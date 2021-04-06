



April 6, 2021

They will be delivered to the North Star Renewables in 2023

Shipbuilding society VARD of the Fincantieri group has obtained from the Scot North contracted Star Renewables for the construction of three Service Operation Vessel (SOV) that they will be employed in the wind parks offshore Dogger Bank Wind Farm situated in the Sea of the North.

The three ships will be planned by the VARD in collaboration with the North Star di Aberdeen, than it has made sure contracts of chartering of the duration ten-year-old for the employment of the three new naval units. New SOV, that 78 meters will be long, wide 19 meters and will be able to accommodate 60 people, will be completed in 2023.