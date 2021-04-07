



April 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Group COSCO previews to record the first trimester of 2021 with useful records

Attended a profit for the shareholders in increase of the +5,199, 8%

Shipowning group Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. it previews to record the first trimester of the 2021 with a profit attributable to the shareholders record pairs to about 15,45 billion yuan (2,36 billion dollars), with an increment of +5,199, 8% regarding 291,5 million yuan totaled in the first three months last year. Moreover for the first trimester of this year a profit for the shareholders to clearly of the profits and the extraordinary burdens the pairs to about 15,41 billion is attended yuan regarding about 74 million in the first trimester of 2020.

COSCO Shipping Holdings has explained that in the first three months of this year the field of the containerized marine transport, that it represents Core business of the group in which work through the companies of navigation COSCO Shipping Lines and Orient Overseas Container Linens (OOCL), is continued to grow and the medium value of China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) has turned out pairs to 1.960, 99 points, with an increase of +113.33% regarding the first trimester of a 2020 and rise of +53.8% regarding the fourth trimester of 2020.

