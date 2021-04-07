



April 7, 2021

Original news Agreement between Telespazio and Sync Lab in order to optimize the management of the naval fleets

The service will allow to monitor all the operating details of a fleet

Telespazio, society that work in the segment of the spatial services and is participated by Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), and Sync Lab, active society in the field of the technologies of the information and of the communication, they have signed an agreement with the objective to optimize the management of the marine fleets, creating a new partnership in order to realize solutions integrated to highest technological value.

The two companies Italian have emphasized that through I use it integrated of the digital solutions of Sync Lab and of the services of satellite connectivity of Telespazio it will be possible to manage the fleets, at any moment, from any part of the world. This will be realized through SeaStream, the Fleet Operation Center di Sync Lab that will allow the monitoring of every detail of the ships, from the position real Time all over the world, to the parameters of satellite connectivity. The service will allow to monitor, with every type of device and everywhere of the world, all the operating details of a fleet: from the position in real Time of the ships until the state of the various systems.