



April 7, 2021

In 2020 through the Strait of the Bosforo they are journeyed than 38 thousand ships (- 6.6% more)

Today, in occasion of a reunion of the group parliamentarian of the party of the Justice and the Development (AKP), Turkish president Recep Erdogan has announced that arrangements are completed in order to start the construction of the Istanbul Channel, the project for the realization of a new via of artificial water parallel to the Strait of the Bosforo that was introduced ten years ago from the same Erdogan ( on April 27, 2011 and on 17 January 2018).

Evidencing that 90% of the world-wide commerce are carried out by sea and that the straits represent the more broken important commercial marine, Erdogan has remembered that if in the Thirties of the last century for the Strait of the Bosforo ships passed 3 thousand per year, today the Strait is crossed by 40 thousand naval units. Finding moreover that every year the channel of Panama hat is crossed by 13 thousand ships and the Suez Canal from 17 thousand, the Turkish president has emphasized that the maximum volume of marine traffic through the Bosforo that can be managed in safety is of 25 thousand ships and, therefore, currently is managing the current advanced volume of naval traffic forcing the conditions. The Istanbul Channel, therefore, with its 45 kilometers of length, a width comprised between 275 and 360 meters and a depth of -21 meters - it has concluded - will constitute a vital marine artery for the region.

We remember that in recent days 10 former Turkish admirals are arrested in order to have undersigned a declaration of critic to the project. Bluntly, Erdogan had declared that "those who are opposed to this project are enemy of the great Atatürk and the Republic".

Last year the Strait of the Bosforo is crossed gives beyond 38 thousand ships, with a decrease of the -6,6% on 2019, of which almost 25 thousand ships with on board pilot (- 7.1%).

