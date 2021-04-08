



April 8, 2021

Original news Harbour the Marine Authority and of Singapore announces increases of the harbour taxes

The next year they will be applied to the ships that ships that pause in port for 2-4 days. In 2023 it will be extended to all the ship

Harbour the Marine Authority and of Singapore has announced a consisting increase pairs to +6% of the harbour taxes that will take effect next the first January, increase that initially will be applied only to the ships that transport goods or passengers who remain in the Asian harbour port of call for a period comprised between two and four days. The objective - it has explained the authority - is that to finance the operating costs and maintenance of the port is to stimulate the ships to remain in port for the minor time possible to the aim to at best use the limited areas of anchorage.

They will remain unchanged, instead, the harbour taxes for the ships that will remain in port for a not advanced period to the 24 hours. However beginning from first January 2023 the tariff increase will be applied also to these ships, included those which pause in order to carry out the change of the crew.