



April 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

The new full maximum peaks of the container to the disembarkation and of those empty ones. Boom of the e-commerce

To March 2021 the port of Long Beach has established the own new historical record of traffic salary of the enlivened container having 840 thousand teu, with a most important increment of +62.3% on March a 2020 and increase of beyond 24 thousand teu compared to the previous historical peak marked in December 2020. The new record is established thanks to the new full historical peaks of disembarks of container, that they have totaled 408 thousand teu (+74.0%), and of empty handling of container, than has been attested to 292 thousand teu (+112.5%) and, in particular, of empty containers to the boarding that have turned out pairs to 279 thousand teu (+122.7%). It embarks of container full instead are diminished of the -3,9% coming down to 140 thousand teu.

In the first trimester of this year the Californian harbour port of call has enlivened altogether 2,38 million teu, with a progression of +41.2% on the first three months of 2020. It disembarks of container full have been pairs to 1,15 million teu (+44.5%), it embarks it of container full to 357 thousand teu (- 1.1%) and empty handling of container to 855 thousand teu (+67.5%).

The important increase has determined in the port of Long Beach, so as in other primary world-wide containerized harbour ports of call, a congestion of the naval traffic that - it has made to intend the general manager of the Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero - is consequence also of the pull-up of the sales on-line: "in spite of the pandemic one is dimming - he has explained - this year the consumers are spending less in travels and they are addressing in amount unprecedented to the sale by piece on-line in order to acquire equipments sport, furniture for office and articles for the house. The e-commerce question is growing much more than we attended, but - it has emphasized Cordero - we will continue to collaborate with the stakeholder of the field in order unprecedented to recover the delays caused from the volume of traffic to our gateway".

The president of Long Beach Harbor Commission, Frank Colonna, has evidenced the importance of the fact that the harbour workers have been all vaccinateed against the Covid-19: "even if we establish record - it has specified - the economy is still in phase of recovery and is therefore essential to guarantee safety of the force job in ours supply chain".

