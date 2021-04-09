



April 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DHL announces that the first trimester of this year has been the best one than always for the company

Tripled the quarterly operating profit

Logistic group DHL has announced that the first trimester of this year has been the best one than always for the company, than for the period will record an operating profit whose value will turn out tripled being previewed pairs to about 1,9 billion euros regarding 592 million euros in the first trimester of 2020.

"The start of the new financial year - it has emphasized the managing director of Deutsche Post DHL Group, Frank Appel - has been most dynamic than always. This demonstrates - it has evidenced - that we have addressed with success our activity towards the just device drivers of increase. To a year from the beginning of the pandemic, in the first trimester of the 2021 we have found an overhong supported in the e-commerce and a remarkable stabilization of the total traffics with increasing air shipment volumes and marine. Consequently all the divisions have recorded a meaningful increase of the profits that have turned out to above of the market expectations. The world-wide commerce - it has observed Appel - continues to resume itself and the distribution of the vaccine is in full development, that it returns me very optimistic for the remaining part of 2021 and beyond".

