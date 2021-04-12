



April 12, 2021

The logistic group Danish Global Scan Logistics (SGL) has bought the Naviera Spanish of the Odiel de Contenedores (Contenosa), group founded in the 1978 that is outcome of the grouping of a series of Spanish companies of the marine and logistic field. "With the acquisition - the managing director of the Global Scan Logistics has explained, Allan Melgaard - we will have approached to new a profitable market of niche and will widen our presence in the within of the current offer of SGL. What more important, we will add human capital in a nation that is important for SGL". In particular, the Danish group, that it has beyond 1.850 dependent and recently is landed in the markets of Poland, Czech Republic, Mexico, Peru and Myanmar, with the acquisition of the Contenosa will increase own presence in Spain and Mexico.