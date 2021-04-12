



April 12, 2021

Original news New intermodal connection train-ship between Asia and Europe of MSC

It is centralized on the hub harbour of Vladivostok, Vostochny and Saint Petersburg

The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has announced the launch beginning from today of a new intermodal connection train-ship between Asia and Europe that the scope has to catalyze from east coming cargos from China, Korea and Japan and from the directed west goods to all the European markets, service that in Asia is centralized on the hub harbour of Vladivostok and Vostochny and in Europe on the port of Saint Petersburg and transit a Time of the previewed railway connection between these pairs to 13 days.

MSC has specified that transit the Time of the entire intermodal connection for cargos in departure from Shanghai will turn out, for example, of 24 days in order to reach Saint Petersburg, 35 days for Antwerp, 33 for Bremerhaven, 36 for Rotterdam and 37 days for the Have. From Busan and Yokohama the times of distance for the same destinations will be respective pairs to 19 and 25 days, 30 and 36 days, 28 and 34 days, 31 and 37 days and 32 and 38 days.