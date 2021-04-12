



April 12, 2021

Original news The Rhenus group acquires 60% of the Arkon Shipping & Projects

The company will be renamed RMS Projects

The Rhenus Maritime Services GmbH (RMS), company of marine and fluvial navigation of the German group Rhenus, has more acquired of 60% of the capital stock of the compatriot Arkon Shipping & Projects, company that takes care of marine transport of exceptional cargos and project cargo. Remaining 40% have remained to Thomas Cord, cofondatore and managing director of the Arkon. 60% of the capital obtained from the Rhenus Maritime Services are yielded by the former managing director of the Arkon, Torsten Westphal.

Arkon Shipping & Projects will be renamed RMS Projects and its headquarters will be transferred by Haren an der Ems to Amburgo. The company will operate a fleet of 20 multipurpose ships heavy-lift attendant.