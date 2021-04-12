ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

14 April 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 07:24 GMT+2



April 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
The Rhenus group acquires 60% of the Arkon Shipping & Projects

The company will be renamed RMS Projects

The Rhenus Maritime Services GmbH (RMS), company of marine and fluvial navigation of the German group Rhenus, has more acquired of 60% of the capital stock of the compatriot Arkon Shipping & Projects, company that takes care of marine transport of exceptional cargos and project cargo. Remaining 40% have remained to Thomas Cord, cofondatore and managing director of the Arkon. 60% of the capital obtained from the Rhenus Maritime Services are yielded by the former managing director of the Arkon, Torsten Westphal.

Arkon Shipping & Projects will be renamed RMS Projects and its headquarters will be transferred by Haren an der Ems to Amburgo. The company will operate a fleet of 20 multipurpose ships heavy-lift attendant.


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail