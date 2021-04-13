



April 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Harbour Authority of the Pireo buys five new support cranes for storage of the container

The ability to containerized trade to the Pier will be increased of +30%

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) has announced to have tidy the supply of five new support cranes for storage of the container that will be employed to the Pier of the port of the Pireo. The Greek Harbour Authority has specified that the five new means constituents, besides to improve the environmental performances of the harbour port of call, will allow to increase the operativity of the container terminal to the Pier with the other investments in course that preview the delivery within the summer of a new crane of super dock post-Panamax and the maintenance and repair of the paving and the tracks for means of handling, participations that will allow to increase of +30% the ability to annual handling of the terminal for containers that will go up to 1,3 million teu.