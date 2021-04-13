



April 13, 2021

The Italian group will operate services between continental Spain and the Balearic ones

The partenopeo shipowning group Grimaldi has signed a preliminary agreement in order to acquire five ships and two terminal in the ports of Barcelona and Valencia of the company of Spanish navigation Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea. In particular, the Italian group will acquire the ferries ro-pax Ciudad de Palm, constructed in the 2007 that has an ability to 950 passengers and 2,250 linear meters of rotabili, Ciudad de Granada, constructed in the 2001 that can transport 1,250 passengers and 1,500 linear meters of vehicles, Ciudad de Mahón, constructed in the 2000 that have an ability to 590 passengers and 1,550 linear meters of rotabili, Volcán of the Teide, constructed in 2011 and in a position to transporting 1,500 passengers and 1,850 linear meters of rotabili, and Volcán de Tijarafe, constructed in the 2008 that an ability to 1.000 passengers has and 1,500 linear meters of vehicles.

Grimaldi will obtain also the management of the terminals of Trasmediterránea to the Muelle de Saint Bertrán of the port of Barcelona and to the Muelle de Poniente of the port of Valencia and the understanding it includes moreover the acquisition by the Italian group of the rights in order to operate marine services for the transport of passengers and goods between continental Spain and the Balearic islands on the marine routes Barcelona-Mahón, Barcelona Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona-Ibiza, Valencia-Mahón, Valencia-Palma de Mallorca and Valencia-Ibiza.

