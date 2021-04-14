



April 14, 2021

They are ordered in China

Hapag-Lloyd has emitted a consisting order in order to acquire new container, is for cargos buckets that for goods cooled, for a total pairs to 150 thousand teu, order - it has explained the company of German navigation - are decided because of the current necessity to have of a number of decidedly advanced container to the norm in order to transport the same cargo volume since the employed containers are resumed in delivery with delay. Hapag-Lloyd has specified that new the container is ordered in China and some already are taken in delivery, even if the great part will arrive in the next few months.

Besides this order the German company of it has emitted other relative to 8 thousand teu special ones that will be used for goods outside dangerous shape or goods.

The value total of the store clerks piles to about 550 million dollars and represents one of the most important orders in containers of the Hapag-Lloyd.