April 14, 2021
- Hapag-Lloyd invests 550 million dollars in order to buy new container
- They are ordered in China
- Hapag-Lloyd has emitted a consisting order in order to acquire new container, is for cargos buckets that for goods cooled, for a total pairs to 150 thousand teu, order - it has explained the company of German navigation - are decided because of the current necessity to have of a number of decidedly advanced container to the norm in order to transport the same cargo volume since the employed containers are resumed in delivery with delay. Hapag-Lloyd has specified that new the container is ordered in China and some already are taken in delivery, even if the great part will arrive in the next few months.
- Besides this order the German company of it has emitted other relative to 8 thousand teu special ones that will be used for goods outside dangerous shape or goods.
- The value total of the store clerks piles to about 550 million dollars and represents one of the most important orders in containers of the Hapag-Lloyd.