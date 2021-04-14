



April 14, 2021

Involved the harbour ports of call of Livorno, La Spezia, Cagliari and Bastia

In the within of the initiatives for the environmental sustainability of the port of, the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Oriental participates to the project "Mon Acumen" (MONitorage Actif Conjoint Urbain-MaritimE de the Nuisance), co-financed in the within of the Program Interreg Italy Francia Marittimo 2014-2020, whose objective is to reduce the acoustic impact in the commercial ports of the area of cooperation (Livorno, La Spezia, Cagliari and Bastia) developing a common methodology of analysis of the acoustic description and the survey of the noise, a shared planning of the systems of monitoring and a collection and unitary verification of the data harvests, necessary for an effective planning, so as demanded from directive 2002/49/CE.

In the within of the project, that it is coordinated by the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, from Liguria AdSP will install the necessary instrumentation for the acoustic survey and the acquisition of the coming data from various present sources in the commercial port of. They will be acquired and placed four stations for the monitoring in continuous in class 1 that will supply all the main information on the level and the type of ambient noise. The harbour agency has specified that to go to this result the agency it has completed a phase of study and analysis of sources of noise inside of the port that is consistita in an taken care of acoustic mapping second developed to a methodology shared with all the other ports of call involved in the project.

The cost of the members necessary hardware and software to the realization of the project piles to about 65 thousand euros, totally reimbursed from the European project.