



April 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Navigation Mountain is re-entry in Confitarma

Fabio Montanari is named councilman

The company owner of a shipping company Mountain Societies Navigation is re-entry in the Italian Confederation Shipping (Confitarma) and the managing director of the company, Fabio Montanari, is named councilman of the shipowning association. I re-enter of the Mountain dwellers in the Confitarma is approved of today unanimously by the confederal council that, in the course of the reunion, besides the examination of the extension of the benefits of the international Registry to flags UE/SEE, has discussed about main the problematic ones about the field with particular care, on a national level, to the PNRR and the objectives of the government for the ecological transition and, to international level, the communitarian regulation in matter of taxonomy (that is the classification of activity under the profile of environmental sustainability) and sustainable finance.