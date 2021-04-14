



April 14, 2021

Grimaldi will introduce a third ship on the Ravenna-Brindisi-Catania route

Today the leader of the Office of Customs of Brindisi, Vito De Benedictis, and the commander of the port of Brindisi, captain Fabrizio Coke, has undersigned disciplining of service for the sinergica activity of collaboration for the control and monitoring of the marine traffic in the within of the clearance operations in sea that have the practical objective of the simplification of the customs ones through the anticipated presentation of the customs declarations regarding the arrival in port of the ship.

By means of the aid of computer science systems to the vanguard (Automatic Identification System - Pelagus/Long Range Identification and Tracking) will be assured the monitoring on corrected navigation (broken directed to the port without intermediate stopovers) of the ships beneficiaries of the clearance in sea. The specific customs simplification, takes part of widest and articulated stiff project to the realization of national a logistic platform, time to the simplification and informatizzazione of the administrative procedures, it regards containerized shipments of goods, the traffic ro-ro, the various ships car carrier and goods helter-skelter mono customer from those subordinates to octroi, and will allow the reduction of the times and the relative costs with the cycle of import/export and the efficientamento of the connected logistic member to cargo handling in the port.

While from next 20 April the company of Grimaldi navigation will introduce a third ship "Eurocargo" on the marine line Ravenna-Brindisi-Catania. The Valencia unit will place side by side to the others two Eurocargo Sicily and Catania and, in this way, the line will turn out covered daily, for all the arc of the week from the monday to Sunday. Valencia is a constructed ship ro-ro in the 1999 that has a cargo ability of 160 semitowings, with availability total of 4.400 linear meters.