



April 15, 2021

Original news The Central Americans Seatrade and Jamaica Producers buy the Geest Line

The British company is specialized in the marine connections between United Kingdom and Caribbean

The company of British navigation Geest Line, specialized in the connections between the United Kingdom and the Caribbean, has been acquired from the Central Americans Seatrade and Jamaica Producers Group. Seatrade, that it has center to Willemstad, capital of Curaçao, work mainly cooled producing services of marine transport of, while Jamaica Producers, that it has center to Kingston, capital of Jamaica, is active in the harbour alimentary field let alone in that and marine one. Geest Line will continue to operate which independent brand.