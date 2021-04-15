



April 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first trimester of 2021 CIMC it has recorded a fort increment of the container sale

Attended useful consisting for the shareholders

The Chinese group Lowers International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) preview to last year conclude the first trimester of 2021 with a profit for the shareholders comprised between 1,30 and 1,65 billion yuan (199-252 million dollars) respect to a net loss of -641,4 million yuan in the correspondent period.

CIMC it has announced that in the first three months of that year own activity of production and commercialization of container has benefitted of the persistent one elevated level of the question as a result of the emphasized resumption of the world-wide economy and the most important development of international the commercial exchanges. The Chinese company has specified that in the first three months of the 2021 turnover generated from the sale of container for cargos it dry is increased of +174%, while that producing from the container sale reefer is gone up of +82%.