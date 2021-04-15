



April 15, 2021

The Dutch Jumbo and the German SAL Heavy Lift attendant constitute joint venture Jumbo-SAL-Alliance

The Dutch Jumbo Shipping and the German SAL Heavy Lift attendant, society owners of a shipping company both engaged in the segment of the marine exceptional cargo transport, breakbulk and project cargo, has decided the constitution of joint venture in order to operate in the same field with a fleet of 30 ships. The new Jumbo-SAL-Alliance company will be instituted joining the fleets and the business activities of the two companies. The two parts have announced that at the beginning of this month joint venture is authorized by the German authority antitrust.

"These joint venture - it has emphasized the managing director of the Jumbo, Michael Kahn - represents a great step for both. During the last few years it has become more and more clearly that the advantages of the collaboration exceed the traditional way by far to make transactions. Our customers and our interests are changed and in order to remain an effective total protagonist in our activity range it always must adapt themselves and innovate, not only to commercial technical level but also".

"This collaboration - it has evidenced the director Chartering of the SAL Heavy Lift attendant, Jens Baumgarten - allows us to carry on the market producing of marine transport without equal. It offers a concrete answer to the requirements of the great contractors and the EPC, let alone of the producers and the shippers. On one side we can manage cargos breakbulk on the market ad or that to regulate; from the other we have the experience and the resources in order to manage operations of wide capacity in the long term and, included taken in cargo of tonnage of third party or any the other thing that is necessary in order to respect our promise of "only door"".