



April 15, 2021

Original news The Authority of the Channel of Panama hat sends back the increase of the rates for the reservation of the transits of the ships

The modifications to the system will be introduced the first june

The Authority of the Channel of Panama hat, felt the interested parts, has decided to send back today from to next the first june the date of application of the modifications of the rates of the system of reservation of the transits of the ships in the Panamanian channel. The decision is taken with the scope to leave the marine industry more time in order to prepare itself for the new rates of the system of reservation, that it is an optional service and it allows with the companies of navigation of being able to reserve a specific date for the transit of a ship being paid an additional rate. The authority of the channel has decided an increase of these rates as a result of an increase of the question.

Remembering that these increases involve an increase of the minimal cost for the reservation of the transit of a ship pairs to 20.000 dollars (+50%) and the maximum increase of the cost of 58.500 dollars (+167%), the shipowning associations International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Asian Shipowners' Association (ASA), and European Community Shipowners' Association (ECSA) they have expressed satisfaction for the answer of the Authority of the Channel of Panama hat to the worries manifested in recent days from the industry of the shipping for these tariff increases.