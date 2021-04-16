



April 16, 2021

Original news To half May in the GNV fleet enters ferry GNV Aries

It will be employed on the route between Naples and Palermo

The company of Italian navigation GNV of group MSC has taken in delivery the GNV Aries, ferry that took part of the fleet of the P&O Ferries of the DP World group of Dubay and is constructed in 1987 near the Scottish yards Govan Shipbuilders. The ship has an ability to 2.100 linear meters of rotabili, 350 cabins and three salt seats in order to accommodate beyond 1.000 passengers.

The GNV Aries, than currently the ship is in phase of renews of internal atmospheres, it will enter in the fleet of the GNV to half of the next May and will operate on the route between Naples and Palermo. With this ferry salt to 18 the number of ships operated from GNV.