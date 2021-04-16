



April 16, 2021

The completion of the entire work is previewed in 2024

Today, with the discouragement of the last diaphragm, the activities of digging of the Serravalle gallery, uneven railroad are completed, part of the new great work in basement of the Piedmontese railway draft of the Third Pass. In occasion of the celebration of the completion of the gallery the minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has remembered that the Third Pass is a strategic work of the transeuropeo corridor the Rhine-Alps and will upgrade the railway axis Genoa-Basel-Rotterdam/Antwerp connecting in efficient way the Mediterranean with the Sea of the North. "He will have - he has added - an impact also on the plan of the environmental sustainability, online with the objectives of the European Union, since esteem that the transport on rubber will be reduced of 30%, of 50% in the long period. With the Third Pass - it has emphasized the minister - the harbour system of Genoa becomes hub of access to fleeting the transeuropeo corridor and of it will benefit also the transport since the times of distance between Genoa and Milan and Genoa and Turin remarkablly will be reduced".

The Serravalle gallery of 22 kilometers altogether is part of a long draft 87 kilometers whose completion is previewed in 2024.

