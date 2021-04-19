



April 19, 2021

Original news Nicolini (Confetra): well the start of the implementing phase of "Fast Italy"

They are not permissible - it has emphasized - other delays

The president of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, has plaudito to the nomination by the government of the extraordinary commissioners whom charged to unblock and to accelerate the realization of 57 strategic infrastructural works ( on 16 April 2021) "Finally - it has emphasized the president of the General Confederation Italiana of the Transports and the Logistics - "Fast Italy" enters in implementing phase with the nomination of the commissioners. Now - it has added - quickly yards and works".

Nicolini has specified that "other delays are not permissible: this directory of works - he has remembered - was introduced by ministra De Micheli last October. They are passed six months in order to name the commissioners, operating operation of management that in a any company would be carried out in six hours. But now well so. The first yards can leave. And if the times will be confirmed, by July the Country would have to also have of first 21 billion euros, advance payment of the Recovery. It seems to me - it has concluded the president of Confetra - than are all the conditions in order to put again in motion immaterial, indispensable works and infrastructures, materials and in order to release also the Italian logistics".