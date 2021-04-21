



April 21, 2021

Original news Agreement MSC Cruises - Cruise Saudi in order to realize cruises in the Red Sea and to develop crocieristico tourism in Saudi Arabia

In winter season 2021-22 in the region ships "MSC Vituous Magnifica" and "MSC" will be employed

Crocieristica company MSC Cruises has signed today an agreement with Cruise Saudi, the new society with center to Jeddah that is created at the beginning of this year from sovereign trust Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) with the objective to intensify the action in order to make of Saudi Arabia a tourist destination on international the crocieristiche routes.

The collaboration agreement previews the launch of cruises in the Red Sea for next winter season 2021-22. In particular, the understanding previews that the MSC ship Cruises MSC Magnifica will have as homeport Jeddah, one of the greatest city of Saudi Arabia, whose historical center is recognized world-wide patrimony of the Unesco. The ship will carry out cruises of seven days in the Red Sea in the period comprised between November 2021 and March 2022 having touched various ports and destinations inside of the region, between which three Saudi ports, and will carry out ports of call weeklies magazine to the port of Al Wajh from which it will be able to be disembarked in order to visit the resort of Slat, recognized site also it world-wide patrimony of the Unesco.

To the routes in the Red Sea of MSC Magnifica those of Vituous MSC will come abreast, flagship of the company whose program for winter season 2021 in the Arabic Gulf will comprise ports of call in the port of Dammam, with the possibility to visit the oasis of To - the Hasa, world-wide patrimony of the Unesco. Vituous MSC will make ports of call weeklies magazine in this new destination from December 2021 to March 2022.

Cruise Saudi and MSC Cruises preview to accommodate on board of ships MSC Vituous Magnifica and fleeting MSC about 170 thousand during next winter season 2021-22. The international crocieristi will be able to reach Jeddah through connections airplane directed from the more important European and international cities served by Saudia, the flagship company of the Reign. Thanks to a partnership dedicated for the benefit of the hosts of the cruises, the flights will be modified in order to adapt themselves to departure times and of arrival of the ships, so as to guarantee a comfortable organization of the connections.

"Saudi Arabia - it has emphasized Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of Cruise Saudi, in occasion of the signature of the agreement - has much to offer to the visitors and this new collaboration will open the doors to the intrepid travellers of all the world who could be between first experiencing the rich patrimony and the Saudi hospitality. To receive the international tourists will be moreover, for these emergent destinations and their local communities, an opportunity in order to create new yield sources".

"I have had the possibility - Pierfrancesco Vago has declared, MSC executive chairman Cruises - to first hand know the wealth of the local patrimony, remaining made an impression from the ability to Saudi Arabia to also make available to the world own traditions and own culture always succeeding to preserve them. I am proud that MSC Cruises can contribute at the opening of this territory to international visitors returning it one of the main crocieristiche destinations and is happy that the tourists of all the world will be able to discover the incredible wonders that this country has to offer, comprised the pristine beauty of its coast and the historical sites".

