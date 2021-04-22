



April 22, 2021

Original news To half May GNV will put in service ferry GNV Antares

The ship has an ability to 2.100 linear meters of rotabili and beyond thousand passengers

To half of the next month the company of navigation GNV will put in service the ferry GNV Antares that will be employed in the commercial connections with the Sicily. The ship, than previously had the name of Pride of Bruges, is coming from society P&O Ferries and is constructed in 1987 in Japan from yards NKK to Tsurumi.

The GNV Antares has a commercial ability to 2.100 linear meters of rotabili and beyond thousand passengers. In sight of the entrance in the fleet of the GNV the services of edge are renewed dedicated to the passengers between which a restaurant, a self-service, two bar, shop and 350 cabins.

Moreover the income in the fleet of the company of the GNV Sealand, constructed in 2009 near the Visentini Yards is imminent also, with an ability to 2.255 linear meters and 880 passengers, and of the GNV Bridge, unit of new construction, with 2.564 linear meters and spaces in order to receive beyond thousand passengers, endowed of system scrubber of last generation, in a position to guaranteeing the discouragement of the emissions in atmosphere.

The number of ships operated from GNV will go up so to 19.