



April 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the container in the terminals of DP World has grown of +10.2%

They are enlivened beyond 18,4 million teu

After the increases of +3.1% and +7.6% recorded respective in the third and fourth trimester last year, that they are continuations to four consecutive trimesters of the reduction, in the first trimester of the 2021 increment of the traffic of the container in the harbour terminals of the DP World group of enlivened Dubay has recorded an accentuation being beyond 18,4 million teu, with a progression of +10.2% on the first three months of 2020.

The increase of the enlivened volumes has turned out particularly consisting in the harbour terminals in the Americas and Australia that have turned out pairs to altogether 2,7 million teu (+17.7%). In fort rise also the containerized traffics in the terminals in Asia and the Pacific, that they have totaled 8,3 million teu (+10.6%), and the volumes enlivened from the terminals in Europe, Middle East and Africa, than +7.6% have been attested almost 7,9 million teu ().

