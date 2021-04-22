ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
April 22, 2021

PSA realizes 500° the train on the railway line Genoa-Basel

The service previews three travels weeklies magazine of round-trip

PSA Genoa Pra', the society that manages the main container terminal of the port of Genoa, has announced that it has enlivened the five-hundredth train on the railway connection directed Genoa-Basel that previews three travels weeklies magazine of round-trip and is active from two years. The company has specified that the service records elevated reliability indices on the timetables, with 83% of the trains arrives within an hour from the timetable of previewed arrival, percentage that salt to 94% if a window of two hours is considered.

