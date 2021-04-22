



April 22, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the port of Taranto it is increased of +9.1%

In increase the liquid bulk. Decrease of other cargos

In the first trimester of the 2021 port of Taranto it has enlivened 4,6 million tons of goods, with an increment of +9.1% on the same period last year, of which 2,5 million tons to disembarkation (+12.6%) and 2,0 million tons to boarding (+5.1%). The total increase is generated by the rise of +38.1% of the liquid bulk that are piled almost 1,1 million tons, and essentially thanks to the pull-up of +114.7% of the volumes enlivened in the single month of February. Moreover the contribution of 20 thousand has reached also tons of cargos enlivened in the field of the container with the reactivation of the activities the Polisettoriale Pier of the apulian harbour port of call.

They are dropped, instead, is the solid bulk that has been attested 1,8 million to tons (- 27.1%) are the goods conventional that has totaled 857 thousand tons (- 7.0%).

