



April 23, 2021

Original news SNCF will sell the Ermewa to Caisse de dépôt ET placement du Québec and DWS Group

The company is active in the field of the chartering of railway wagons and wagons reservior

Railway group French SNCF has started negotiations in via exclusive right with a consortium constituted from the pension fund public Canadian Caisse de dépôt ET placement du Québec (CDPQ) and from the asset manager DWS Group in order to yield the Holding Ermewa and its Ermewa branch to it, active society in the field of the chartering of railway wagons and wagons reservior with a fleet of 100 thousand unit and 1.200 dependent. Ermewa has center in France and is present in 80 nations with 40 offices. Last year the company has recorded a turnover of 489 million euros and an EBITDA of 271 million euros.

With the completion of the transaction, the capital of the Ermewa will be subdivided in equal parts between the CDPQ and the DWS.

