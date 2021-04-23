



April 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Giuseppe Grimaldi is the new general secretary of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central

It succeeds to Francesco Messineo

Today the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central, on proposal of president Andrea Annunziata, has named unanimously Giuseppe Grimaldi in the charge of general secretary of the agency.

Been born to San Giorgio a Cremano in 1967, architect, in service gives about 34 years in Public Administration, Grimaldi is expert in the field of the trasportistica, mobility and infrastructures, with administrative and accounting competences. Between the other assignments, he has carried out those of general secretary of the former Authority of Regional Basin Campania South, of delegated commissioner for the idrogeologica Emergency in the provinces of Benevento and Avellino and commissioner for the seismic Emergency in the Municipalities of Casamicciola, Forio, Lacco Ameno. From the 2019 general manager of the Of Campania Agency for Mobility, the Infrastructures and the Nets, Grimaldi general Transactions, Staff and Financial institution have moreover developed in the various covered assignments competences in the field of the accounting administration ().

In occasion of the Announced today's reunion Francesco Messineo for the engagement and the professionality demonstrated in these years has thanked the outgoing general secretary, specifying that draft of normal alternation.

The Committee of management has approved of also consuntivo budget 2020.