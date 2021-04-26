



April 26, 2021

Original news Stable the traffic of the goods in the port of Antwerp in the first trimester

Down only the liquid bulk

In the first trimester of this year the port of Antwerp has enlivened a traffic of 59,1 million tons of goods, analogous volume to that totaled in the correspondent period of 2020. In the single segment of the container the traffic has been of 36,1 million tons (+0.6%) for a handling of containers pairs to 3,1 million teu (+2.3%). In light increase also the rotabili that are piled to beyond 1,2 million tons (+3.3%). More consisting the increase of the goods conventional that has attested almost 2,0 million tons (+23.1%) and important has been also the rise of the gone up solid bulk of +6.7% to 3,4 million tons, progression - the Harbour Authority of the Belgian port of call has announced - that is mainly generated by the fort increment (+40.7%) of the traffic of the fertilizers that has recorded the elevated quarterly level more of last the ten years. Down, instead, the liquid bulk that, with 16,4 million tons, is diminished of the -5,0% to root cause of the important reduction of the traffic of crude oil, while the oil produced ones have marked an light bending (- 1%) and chemicals a moderated increase (+4.4%).

