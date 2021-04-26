ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
April 26, 2021

Costamare finds the entire property of five portacontainer from 11.000 teu

Found 60% of the property in the hands of York Capital

Costamare, society with center in the Marshall Islands that a fleet of 78 container vessels possesses, has announced to have acquired from York Capital 60% of the property of five portacontenitori from 11.000 teu, of which four constructed in 2017 and in 2016. As a result of the transaction, now Costamare stops the entire property of the five ships. Currently these five unit are mail rental in the long term near some companies of navigation, with periods of chartering that for four ships will expire in 2031 and for in 2025.


