



April 27, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DSV Panalpina will buy the logistic activities of the Middle Eastern Agility

The transaction will have a value of about 4,1 billion dollars

DSV Panalpina, the created logistic group in the summer of 2019 from the acquisition of the Panalpina Swiss by Danish DSV ( on 19 August 2019), GIL) of the Agility kuwaiti, transaction has announced today to have signed an agreement in order to buy the Global division Integrated Logistics (who previews itself will be concluded in the third trimester of this year and will have the value of about 4,1 billion dollars. The acquisition of the entire capital of GIL, that it is the division of logistic activities of the Agility, will in exchange for happen a package of 19,3 million actions of the DSV of new issue that it will represent about 8.0% of the entire capital stock of the DSV after the transaction.

With the acquisition a group with beyond 70 thousand employee and a annual turnover of about 22 billion dollars that will be present in 90 nations and will enliven marine shipments pairs annually than more 2,8 million container teu and air shipments for beyond 1,6 million will be formed tons.

We remember that in the 2019 Panalpina, while was object of the attempt of success of takeover by the DSV, it had announced of having in course negotiations with the Agility in order to estimate potential opportunities for the respective logistic activities ( on 15 February 2019).

