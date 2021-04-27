|
April 27, 2021
- Sea Consortium, the group leader of the X-Press Feeders, company of navigation that work a fleet of beyond 80 container vessels, has ordered to the Chinese ship yard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) of group CSSC the construction of four portacontenitori from 7.000 teu.
- Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has entered in the market of the portacontainer in 2013 and in the 2015 company it has already constructed and delivered the first ships of large-capacity having realized three units from 18.000 teu. In 2018 the delivery of the COSCO Shipping Taurus, the first ship constructed from the yard in a position to transporting 20,000 teu is continuation.