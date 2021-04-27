



April 27, 2021

The Chinese yard has entered in the market of the portacontainer in 2013

Sea Consortium, the group leader of the X-Press Feeders, company of navigation that work a fleet of beyond 80 container vessels, has ordered to the Chinese ship yard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) of group CSSC the construction of four portacontenitori from 7.000 teu.

Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has entered in the market of the portacontainer in 2013 and in the 2015 company it has already constructed and delivered the first ships of large-capacity having realized three units from 18.000 teu. In 2018 the delivery of the COSCO Shipping Taurus, the first ship constructed from the yard in a position to transporting 20,000 teu is continuation.