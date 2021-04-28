



April 28, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of this year the revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports have grown of +20.3%

Profit clearly down of -17,3%

Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports has archived item the first trimester of this year, period in which the traffic of the container in own harbour terminals has grown of +9.8% ( on 15 April 2021), with revenues pairs to 265,3 million dollars, an increment of +20.3% on the first three months of 2020. The operating profit and the profit clearly are piled respective to 34,8 million dollars and 78,8 million dollars, with bendings of -58,9% and -17,3% on the first trimester last year whose turned out they included the effect of extraordinary proceeds generated pairs to 61,5 million dollars from the cession of quotas in some participated societies.