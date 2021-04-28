



April 28, 2021

Original news Positive performances quarterly financial institutions of the UPS group

In the first three months of this year the profit clearly has grown of +396.6%

In the first trimester of the 2021 revenues of the express group of deliveries UPS they have grown of +27.0% being piled to 22,9 billion dollars regarding 18,0 billion in the first three months last year. More content the rise of the operating costs that have totaled 20,1 billion dollars (+18.7%). Operating and useful profit clearly has recorded emphasized increments respective of +157.9% and +396.6% attesting to 2,8 billion and 4,8 billion dollars.