



April 28, 2021

Original news Today one celebrates the "world-wide Day for safety and the health on the job"

Confitarma, Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori, Federimorchiatori, Filt, Fit and Uilt evidence the necessity to continue in the distance in order to annul the incidents are on board of the ships that to earth

Today one celebrates 119th "the world-wide Day for safety and the health on the job" that has for topic the strengthening of the national systems for safety and the health on the job to the aim to demonstrate the ability to reaction useful to today face profitably the crises of - exiting some strengthened - and the wished resumption of the future, treasuring the difficulties in order to transform them in experience. Evidencing that these topics are shared by the Italian, represented shipowning industry from Confitarma, Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori and Federimorchiatori, and from the labor organizations Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti, the seven shipowning associations and trade-union Italians have emphasized that "the difficult come situation to create as a result of the pandemic from Covid-19 has demonstrated once again that the industrial relations of the marine field are mature and responsible and that, facing the issues in constructive way, safeguarding the roles of the parts, is possible to exceed important challenges for the field in the optical of an ulterior increase of national the marine industry and the consequent development of the Italian marine occupation".

Confitarma, Assarmatori, Assorimorchiatori, Federimorchiatori, Filt, Fit and Uilt have found moreover the indispensability of "a energetic action and shared in order to continue in the distance of attainment of the objective to annul the incidents on the job it is on board that to earth intensifying the pre-emptive procedures and involving all the stakeholders through an adapted organization of the job, I use it of the good practical known in the field, let alone a continuous activity of analysis on the activities of surveillance and monitoring of the occupational diseases and the accidents".