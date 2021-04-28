



April 28, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the port of Rotterdam it is increased of +3.0%

Increase of the volumes in all the fields with the exception of that of the container

In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the port of Rotterdam it is piled to 115,8 million tons, with an increment of +3.0% on the first three months last year when the enlivened volumes were diminished of -9,3%. In increase they have turned out is the volumes of goods to the disembarkation, that they have totaled 79,3 million tons (+3.0%), than those of goods to the boarding, attesting to 36,5 million tons (+3.1%).

If the total traffic of conventional rotabili and goods has confirmed the rise recorded in the quarterly period precedence and the bulk traffics are returned to grow after six consecutive semesters of bending, in the first trimester of this year instead are returned, even though down light, the containerized traffic of the goods that has been of 37,7 million tons (- 0.7%), even if in terms of containers from 20 enlivened feet an increase of +4.5% is marked, being the total of 3,7 million teu, that it is determined also by the increase of the empty containers.

In the field of the rotabili the traffic has been of 6,1 million tons (+3.4%) and in that of the goods conventional of 1,5 million tons (+6.4%). In the segment of the liquid bulk tons (+3.4% are enlivened 52,1 million), of which 25,5 million tons of crude oil (- 1.1%), 17,0 million oil producing tons of refined (to +19.7%), 1,5 million tons of which liquified natural gas (- 26.8%) and 8,1 million tons of other cargos liquids. More consisting the increment of the solid bulk attest yourself to 18,4 million tons (+9.8%), of which 7,0 million tons of minerals and +2.8% scrap (), 5,7 million tons of coal (+25.2%), 2,3 million tons of agricultural bulk (- 8.6%) and 3,5 million tons of other bulk sand banks (+17.8%).

