



April 28, 2021

Initially the fleet will be of four ships

The Monegasques Scorpio Pool and Sea World Management (SWM) have announced the constitution of pool formed from ships tanker Handysize of advanced age to the 15 years. The strategy that has carried to the decision to institute the Handy Plus Pool - has announced the two partner - it is based on two considerations of market: the aging of the Handymax fleet with orders to the historical minimums and the great opportunities that have hatched in the niche market is for the transport of producing oil that of alimentary oils.

Sea World, founding associate of the Handy Plus Pool, will introduce you initially its four ships of 40 thousand gross capacities in tons Rolls the constructed one in 2005, Monk the constructed one in 2004, Duke constructed in the 2002 and Julia constructed one in the 2003 that will be continuations from other Handymax

"We are many satisfying - the director of Scorpio has declared Pool, Ugo Romano - to have under way this collaboration with Sea World Management, in the belief common of being able already in the next few months to grow quickly and in organic way this pool".

"SWM - the managing director of Sea has commented World Management, Roberto Corvetta - is indeed a lot motivated: we have found a partner that she shares our appraisals and our forecasts on the market of the Handy tanker and on its resumption".