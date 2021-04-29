



April 29, 2021

Triton has closed the first three months of 2021 with a profit clearly of 139,8 million dollars (+81.5%)

The Triton International, society of intermodal chartering of container that with a fleet of the consistency pairs almost 6,5 million teu is world leader of the field, has concluded the first trimester of 2021 with revenues pairs to 346,7 million dollars, with an increment of +7.9% regarding the same period last year. The operating costs instead are diminished of the -4,6% coming down to 171,1 million dollars. Operating and useful profit clearly has marked decided increases respective of +39.0% and +81.5% attesting to 205,7 million and 139,8 million dollars.

"Triton - the managing director of the company has explained, Brian M. Sondey - continues to benefit of very favorable conditions of market. The volumes of the exchanges continue to being high because of the displacement of the expenses of the consumers from the services and amusements to the assets and the question of container ulteriorly is stimulated by a series of logistic challenges that have determined a slow down of the world-wide traffics of container".

Sondey has specified moreover that "the important question of container has lead also to elevated new prices of the container and the charterings. Currently - it has added - the container factories are quoting new the container from 20 ' for cargos dry more than 3.500 dollars and the installments of chartering for new the container are remarkablly advanced regarding the installments of medium hire of our rented pocketbook of container".

The CEO of the Triton has announced that the company is continuing also to invest in the acquisition of new container in order to help the navigation companies customers of the Triton to tackle to the fort increase of the traffic volumes. "In great part - Sondey has explained - our customers did not expect the fast increase of the traffics begun in the second half of 2020 and all the main companies of navigation are due to equip of a meaningful additional number of container. In order to satisfy their requirements of container the navigation companies they have been entrusted mainly at the market of the charterings and Triton has made sure a meaningful contract quota of chartering thanks to our quality of leader of the market concerning supply of ability and our solid reputation of reliability. Triton has bought about 2,6 billion dollars of container with delivery in 2021, of which 0,7 billion already taken in delivery in the first trimester, and pre-we have already engaged great acquired part of the container within charterings of elevated value and duration".

