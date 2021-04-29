



April 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Vittorio Torbianelli is the new general secretary of the AdSP of the Adriatic Oriental

Record of traffic for freedom of expression to the container terminal of TMT to Pier VII of the port of Trieste

The Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Orientale, on proposal of president Zeno d' Augustin, has named new Vittorio Torbianelli general secretary of the agency. Torbianelli subentra to Antonio Rosario Gurrieri who had assumed temporary the assignment after Orientale was left by Mario Sommariva then become president of the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea. Torbianelli, civil employee of the Office Special Projects of the AdSP of the Adriatic Oriental, boasts a long experience in the academic world as teacher of Economy applied to the University of Trieste.

While last month the container terminal to Pier VII of the port of Trieste managed from the Trieste Marine Terminal (TMT) has enlivened a traffic of the containers pairs to 65 thousand teu, volume that the new record for freedom of expression and an increment of +27.5% represents on March 2020. The precedence relative the maximum peak to freedom of expression was marked in 2018 with beyond 58 thousand teu. In the first trimester of the 2021 terminal it has enlivened altogether 170 thousand teu, with an increase of +4.7% on the first three months last year.

