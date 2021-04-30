



April 30, 2021

The contract has a duration 20-year-old

Yesterday, with the signature of the concessorio action between president of Authority of Harbour System of the Ionian Sea and CEO and general manager of the Taranto Cruise Port (TCP), has been completed iter of marine state property concession between the apulian harbour agency and the new society constituted by Port Holding Operation Srl and Global Ports Melita Ltd both controlled by the Turkish terminalista group Global Holding Ports (GPH) that recently the management of the crocieristico traffic in the port of Taranto has been adjudicated ( on 17 January and 9 November 2020). The signature has reached as a result of the approval, Wednesday, of the outline of the action of concession by the Committee of management of the harbour agency.

The Taranto Cruise Port will have in concession for next the twenty years a portion of marine state property areas and insistent assets on the San Cataldo Pier of the Jonian port of call, for the exercise of the service of support to the crocieristi in the port of Taranto let alone of every other asset disciplined in the concession action. In particular, the Taranto Cruise Port will use, in transitory way, a which prefabricated structure dedicated to the service of support to the crocieristi in transit in the port let alone of which they will decide to choose the Jonian port of call which port of boarding and disembarkation. How much over, in the blackberries that the dock of East of the San Cataldo Pier and the polifunzionale building called "Falanto" - currently under construction - are completed and returned which preferential mooring of the cruise ships and center of the relative terminal of the port of Taranto available.

Moreover beginning from next 5 May, with the arrival of first cruise ship MSC Seaside, the opportune synergies with the local institutions, operating Public Administration in port let alone with the harbour and tourist operators will be activated, to the aims of the most profitable and wide involvement of the ionic cluster in the development of fleeting the activities connected to the traffic.

The president of the AdSP, Sergio Prete, has evidenced that with the signature of the concession contract "a new season of development and renewed expansion of the port of call in the field of crocieristico tourism is opened for the port of Taranto, marking a memorable goal for the Jonian community. The AdSP - it has specified - will continue own action of promotion widening the strategy turns to the development of the crocieristici traffics in full collaboration with the activities that the Taranto Cruise Port will go to realize on the territory, with the auspice to return Taranto goal privileged and chosen from an always increasing number of passengers. Thanks to the full synergy of attempts with the municipal administration, we will continue, moreover, the distance already started in the optical to perfect the brand of tourist and crocieristica destination of the city, stimulating the dynamic and sustainable development of the local economy let alone the proattiva function of the port towards the territory".

"Taranto, city of sea, and its port - the managing director has declared and general manager of TCP, Antonio Di Monte - has a great potentiality of development of the crocieristico traffic, also to light of the extraordinary wealth of the destination in terms of history, culture, landscape and nature. GPH has believed in this potentiality and considers that, graces to an action of promotion and marketing, that it will have to see the active involvement of the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Ionio, the Municipality, the E region all the other involved local institutions in the row of tourism, will be able to be achieved in the medium period important objectives of traffic and increase of the destination, not only in terms of image, but also of positive fallen back on the woven economic associate of reference".

